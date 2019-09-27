Madison Police: Woman grabbed while entering downtown apartment

Madison police officers are looking for a man after he grabbed a woman from behind while she was entering her downtown apartment Friday.

According to the Madison Police Department, the victim was entering her apartment building around 1 a.m. Friday on the 400 block of Henry Street. Police said she was able to get inside and slammed the door. She did not know the man.

Public Information Officer Joel DeSpain said the victim believed he may have followed her for a couple of blocks.

Police describe the suspect as Hispanic male, 5'4" to 5'5", 150 pounds, 20- to 25-years-old, black medium-length hair that was slicked back. The man was wearing a white t-shirt with red lettering and distressed jeans that were lighter in color.

Anyone with information should contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.