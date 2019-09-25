Madison Police arrest burglar trying to open an ATM inside a downtown business

A 64-year-old burglar was caught in the act of opening an ATM inside an East Washington Avenue business early Wednesday morning.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers were called to "Art In" at 12:19 a.m. after the owner saw a man inside through surveillance video he was able to access from his home.

Public Information Officer Joel DeSpain said when officers peered inside the business, they could see David G. Arndt trying to open an ATM with a crowbar.

DeSpain said Arndt tried to run away, but he was arrested by officers for burglary to a building, possession of burglarious tools, and criminal damage to property.