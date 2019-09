A 27-year-old suspected heroin dealer in Madison was taken into custody last Thursday morning.

According to the Madison Police Department, The Dane County Narcotics Task Force served a search warrant on an apartment on the 5800 block of Balsam Road at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Roy L. Davis was arrested for three counts of delivery of heroin and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Drugs, cash, ammunition, cell phones, and other items were seized during the search.