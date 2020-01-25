Madison Police investigate armed robbery on the north side

The Madison Police Department is investigating a second armed robbery at a gas station on the city’s north side.

It happened at about 12:07 Saturday afternoon at the Citgo gas station in the 1400 block of Northport Drive.

Two African American males entered the gas station, with one armed with a black handgun, and demanding money from the store clerk. The clerk complied with the demands and both suspects departed from the store with an undetermined amount of cash. The suspects were observed entering as well as leaving in a silver Hyundai.

Once officers arrived in the area they observed the suspects fleeing at a distance, and could not safely catch up to the vehicle.

This investigation is ongoing and there is reason to believe that the incident may be related to a previous robbery that occurred earlier in the day. There were no injuries reported during this incident.

If you have any information about the robbery, notify the Madison Police Department.

Officials describe the suspects as being 25 to 30-year-old African American men. One suspect has lighter skin and is likely bi-racial. He was wearing a cream colored hoody sweatshirt and armed with a small black revolver. The other suspect was wearing a black winter coat with a fur hood.

