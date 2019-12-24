Madison Police investigate homicide on Christmas Eve

Madison Police are investigating a homicide they believe occurred early Tuesday evening, on Christmas Eve.

According to Lt. Kipp Hartman, police were dispatched around 4:16 p.m. to 937 S Midvale Blvd., a residence near Cherokee Heights Middle School.

Hartman said the investigation is "still very early in the stages," but the person of interest has been detained and police do not believe anything is ongoing.

The Violent Crimes Unit is the lead on the investigation and are coordinating with other MPD resources.

NBC15 will update this story as information becomes available.

