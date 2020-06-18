Madison Police investigating two shots fired incidents overnight

Madison Police are investigating two separate shots fired incidents late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

During the first incident, officers were called to Rosemary Avenue for a report of shots fired at 10:32 p.m Wednesday. At the scene, officers found a gas meter had been hit in the 3000 block of Darbo Drive, but no one was injured.

Police believe this incident was isolated, and there is no danger to the public.

Later Thursday morning, officers were called to North Blair Street and East Johnson Street for another report of shots fired at 12:56 a.m. During the second incident, a vehicle was hit, but no one was injured.

Police believe this incident was also isolated, and there is no further danger.

If you have any information on either incident, you can contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.