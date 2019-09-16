Madison Police investigating Monday morning bank robbery

Madison Police are investigating a bank robbery that took place Monday morning.

According to police, the robbery happened at the Summit Credit Union at the intersection of Thierer Road and East Washington Avenue just after 8:30 a.m.

Police say a man wearing a dark hoodie made off with some cash, but the exact amount is unknown at this time.

The teller told police the thief did not show a weapon but kept a hand in hi pocket as if he might be armed.

Police say the suspect is a black man, about 5'8" tall and weights roughly 200 to 210 pounds. No arrests have been made.