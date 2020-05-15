Madison Police investigating after several shots fired on west side

Madison Police is investigating after several shots were fired on the city's west side.

According to Madison Police, officers responded to Westbrook Lane and Westbrook Circle after a caller reported hearing two shots at 12:46 a.m. Friday morning.

At the scene, officers reported hearing four more gun shots. Dane County Dispatch reports receiving two more calls from witnesses.

Officers secured the area and checked around the homes and green spaces, but no suspects, victims, or damage were found.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014.