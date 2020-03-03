Madison Police investigating following armed robbery at Gloria's Mexican Restaurant

Madison Police are investigating following an armed robbery at Gloria's Mexican Restaurant on Monday.

According to police, five employees were closing up just before 10 p.m., when three armed suspects wearing masks entered the restaurant and ordered them to the ground. The suspects tied the victims up and took personal items, as well as other items from the restaurant.

The suspects then left on foot. A K9 led officers to the suspects' vehicle nearby. Evidence was collected from the restaurant, and video evidence is being recovered.

One victim received a slight injury during the robbery. No customers were in the restaurant during the incident.

If you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 266-6014.