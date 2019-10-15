Madison Police investigating 2 overnight crimes, possible connection

Madison police detectives are looking to see if a burglary and theft are connected on Madison's West Side.

According to the Madison Police Department, a group of teens were seen on surveillance video on Cedar Creek Trail taking off in a dark-colored sedan. Authorities say the teens took items from a car inside an open garage at 11:43 p.m. on Monday.

Public Information Officer Joel DeSpain said a little more than an hour later, several young people got into an unlocked SUV parked outside a home on Hastings Circle.

In both cases, an alarm scared the young criminals away. DeSpain said the teens in both incidents wore similar clothing and got away in the dark-colored car.