Madison Police look for group that robbed teen

Madison Police say they're looking for a group of teens they say robbed a 17-year-old boy.

Officers say the teen was walking in the 200 block of N. Blount St. Thursday night, just before 9:45 p.m.

They say as the teen was walking, a group of about 10 to 15 other teens got out of two cars and pointed a gun at the victim. The suspects demanded all the items from the suspects pocket and eventually stole his phone.

The teen says he knew some of the suspects and said they were boys between the ages of 14 and 17.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.