Madison Police looking for man that shot at person in car

Madison Police are looking for a man that shot towards a person in their car.

A caller reported being followed by a red Jeep Grand Cherokee from the East Towne area to the 3700 block of Morning Road just before 11 p.m. on Friday night.

The victim said as they passed by the Jeep, the driver began to shoot at them. The victim's vehicle was hit twice before victim fled the area. Officers found 4 shell casings and damage to the victim's vehicle.

If you have any information, you're encouraged to call Madison Crime Stoppers at 266-6014.