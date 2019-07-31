Madison Police looking to recruit more crossing guards

A new school year will start in September, and the Madison Police Department asked the public to help make sure they have enough crossing guards to keep children safe.

The summer months are when MPD makes their biggest push to recruit new guards, and while they have seen a good number of application, they said it is not nearly as many as they would like.

Sarah Dill has been a crossing guard for four years.

"It's the best job in the world," Dill said. "I get to help kiddos start their day with a smile and a good morning."

Dill understands how important her job is for pedestrian safety.

"It’s necessary because particularly during rush hour traffic, drivers are distracted. They’re thinking about the 10 different things they have to do the minute they walk into their office, and sometimes they’re really not paying close attention," she said.

That is why filling any crossing guard vacancies is crucial.

"I would encourage anybody that is even remotely interested to hop online, to call, ask questions about it," Dill said.

The Madison Police Department still has six crossing guard vacancies, and they are trying to hire more on-call guards who can fill in when others can't make it.

"We tell our existing guards, look people, we are very short staffing, so please, please do everything you can to keep yourselves healthy," said crossing guard supervisor Virginia Kravik.

Kravik said it is important to see a high number of applications so they can draw from that list of candidates if things open later in the year.

"During that first few months of school, we always end up losing people unexpectedly," she said.

Just like Dill, Kravik said many people who start end up loving the job.

"If you enjoy being outdoors, if you enjoy working with people, and especially kids, this is definitely the job for you," Kravik said.

If you are interested in applying, visit the City of Madison's website and look for the Crossing Guard job posting. MPD will start interviewing candidates on August 19.