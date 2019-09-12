Madison Police officers rescue jar-headed raccoon

A young raccoon has a second chance at life after it was rescued by Madison police officers Wednesday.

According to Madison Police Department's Public Information Officer, Joel DeSpain, officers were called to the 4100 block of Sycamore Avenue after people noticed a jar-headed raccoon in a tree.

DeSpain said officers requested Animal Services Officers to assist with rescuing the raccoon. The raccoon was roughly 20 feet up in the tree. Officers tried to use a pole to direct the raccoon to a net.

According to DeSpain, the raccoon fell, and few branches helped to break its fall. Luckily, the raccoon was not injured and an officer removed the jar from its head.

DeSpain said the officer noted the following in his report:"The raccoon then ran away southbound through the wooded area at a fast pace."

The officer further noted: "A free head and a second chance at life!"