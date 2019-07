Madison police officers are looking for two people who stole more than 100 rent checks from an apartment complex on the city's West Side.

According to police spokesman, Joel DeSpain, the checks were taken in early July from the Greenbriar Village Apartments on Randolph Drive. The burglary was reported on July 9.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects should contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.