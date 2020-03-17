Madison Police searching for man missing since December

The Madison Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a 39-year-old man who hasn’t been seen in months.

According to the police department, Christopher Blackmer has not been in contact with his family since late December.

Investigators noted that he does spend time in downtown Madison.

They noted that there is no indication Blackmer was the victim of any crime, however he does have medical conditions which raises the concerns about is whereabouts.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

