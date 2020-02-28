Madison Police searching for two suspects following attempted burglary

Madison Police are investigating following an attempted burglary at the West Towne Mall.

On Thursday, officers were dispatched to a cell phone kiosk in the mall after an alarm went off. An employee first hear the alarm going off, then a call was placed by the alarm company itself just after 10:00 p.m.

Officers spotted the suspects, two teenage males, but the suspects dropped a safe from the kiosk and ran away.

A K9 was brought in, but was unable to track the suspect.

Madison Police are still investigating.