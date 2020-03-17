Madison Police take steps to protect officers, public during COVID-19 outbreak

The Madison Police Department took time Tuesday morning to explain the steps they were taking to keep the community – and its officers – safe during the coronavirus pandemic. They also showed off some of the protective gear they would be using whenever necessary.

In a blog post Tuesday, Chief Vic Wahl wrote that officers have been issued personal protective equipment, including masks, gowns, gloves, and eye protection. They have also been given cleaning and disinfecting supplies to keep at police facilities and in their vehicles.

“MPD's primary function – maintaining public safety – is critical, so I am committed to reducing the likelihood that our personnel will be exposed to COVID-19,” he wrote.

The Police Department suspended all meetings in its community rooms as well as its fingerprint service, and civilian ride-a-longs. The property window will be available by appointment only by calling 608-266-4955.

Wahl noted the police department is looking into having some of its personal work from home. Those who do come in are told to do what they can to limit exposure while they are there, including by maintaining social distancing, handling incidents by phone when possible, and skipping non-essential, pro-active work.

Wahl called the response to the COVID-19 crisis “unprecedented” at the federal, state, and local level.

He points to the state and county orders barring most gatherings for 50 people or more and notes that it is his officers who would enforce the orders. If officers do need to respond, he explains, they will talk to the organizer or owner about the need to limit the size of gatherings. The officers will try to get them to voluntarily comply before considering enforcement action.

“I'm happy to say that this has not been an issue, and the community has been adhering to these orders – thank you,” he added.

The latest updates for the area can be found on the Public Health Madison and Dane County website here.

