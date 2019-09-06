Madison Public Libraries to close on Sept. 12 for staff inservice day

All Madison Public Library locations will be closed on Thursday, September 12, for an annual staff inservice day.

Normal operations will resume on Friday, Sept. 13.

Library customers may return library items in library book drops or use LINKcat to place holds, check library card records, or renew items. The library's databases and downloadable audiobooks and eBooks are also accessible 24/7 with a library card.

Sunday hours also resume for Central (201 W. Mifflin St.), Pinney (211 Cottage Grove Rd.) and Sequoya (4340 Tokay Blvd.) Libraries on Sunday, September 8. Sunday hours are 1-5pm at all three libraries.

For a list of all library hours and locations, visit website.

Speakers and activities for Madison Public Library’s staff inservice were funded by a grant from the Madison Public Library Foundation​.