Madison ranks second for bicycling in the U.S.

For three years in a row, Madison is ranked in the top ten for best cities for bicycling, but city leaders say there is still much work to be done.

People for Bikes recently ranked Madison as the second best city for bicycling in the nation, with San Luis Obispo in California getting top honors.

“Madison’s high ranking is a result of close collaboration of many City agencies, elected officials and our wonderful bike community,” said Yang Tao, Madison’s City Traffic Engineer. However, Tao also states they still have a long way to go.

Officials say more efforts are needed to make bicycling accessible to all residents, but also ensuring residents of every race and identity feel safe outside and, on a bicycle.

To view current Madison bicycling projects, click here.

Madison is currently working on expanding the West Towne Path under Gammon Road. There is also work being done on a new path along Anderson Street from Wright Street to North Stoughton Road. Other improvements include building more facilities and making infrastructure safety improvements.

The People for Bikes City Ratings evaluates more than 550 cities and towns to gather their data.

There are five key indicators People for Bikes looks at on what makes the best city for bicycling. Those include: ridership, safety, network, reach and acceleration.

To view the full list of rankings, click here.

