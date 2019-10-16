Madison Rastafarian church founders evicted from Mifflin St. location

A judge ordered two men who founded a Rastafarian church in downtown Madison to be evicted from the West Mifflin Street location.

Dane County Circuit Court Judge Stephen Ehlke made the decision Wednesday.

The owner of the building filed for eviction in June against The Lion House of Judah, House of Rastafari and its founders Jesse Schworck and Dylan Bangert.

The two men were arrested after a drug raid on the church at the end of May. They were charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession with intentions to distribute marijuana.

Bangert and Schworck argued they should not be charged because their religion. Rastas believe smoking cannabis cleanses their soul and brings them closer to God.

The church reopened in July after a judge ruled that both Bangert and Schworck could return to the church. The church first opened in March.

In July, shortly after reopening the city placed a "no occupancy" sign on the door. At the time, Schworck told NBC15 the church was exempt and has every right to be there. Schworck called it a form of harassment. City building inspectors placed the sign there after 17 building violations and a zoning violation were not corrected. Officials said regulations apply regardless of the alleged church status.

