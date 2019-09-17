Madison School Board agrees to 2.44% pay increase for teachers

The Madison School District has settled to pay a 2.44 percent cost-of-living base wage for teachers represented by Madison Teachers Incorporated, the union said in a release Tuesday.

MTI officials presented 4,000 signatures from teachers the union represents to the Madison School Board Monday, the union says. On Tuesday, the Board tentatively agreed to raise base pay by 2.44 percent for all teachers represented by MTI.

The tentative agreement and the associated wage increase cannot take effect until ratified by the union and the Board, the union says.

All members of MTI, ESEA-MTI, and USO-MTI are invited to attend a contract ratification meeting scheduled for Thursday, September 19 at MTI Headquarters, 4:30 p.m. or you may complete this ballot online.

