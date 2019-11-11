Madison School Board to discuss superintendent search at Monday meeting

The Madison School Board will be receiving updates on its search for a new superintendent at a meeting Monday night.

The board is set to receive a report from the consulting firm B.W.P. regarding the community’s feedback on finding a new superintendent.

After six years leading the school district, Jennifer Cheatham resigned as superintendent last May. Jane Belmore is serving as interim superintendent until the district hires a successor.

Belmore led the district through a crisis last month, after it fired a district employee, Marlon Anderson, after he said a racial slur. After outage from the community and the nation, the district rescinded firing Anderson.

At the meeting Monday night, the Madison School Board is also scheduled to discuss other topic, including referendums and the district’s 2020-2021 budget.

The board meeting will be held at La Follette High School, set to start at 5 p.m. You can find their schedule here.

NBC15 will be at the board meeting and will have the latest updates as they come.

The deadline to apply for the superintendent is Nov. 24, according to B.W.D.’s website.The district hopes the new hire can start before July 1, 2020.