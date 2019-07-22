Madison School Board to fill vacant seat Monday

The Madison Board of Education is set to fill a vacant position on Monday.

After seven years on the board, Mary Burke, announced she was stepping down from her position June 5. According to the board's policy, a vacancy on the board is filled by appointment by the remaining board members. The position needs to be filled within 60 days.

29 people applied for the vacant seat. Applications were due Friday and posted online by the Madison Metropolitan School District.

The applicants include former school board members, parents, recent graduates, and others looking to serve on the board. They are hoping to help make critical decisions, including selecting the next superintendent.

The applicants include:



Whoever is appointed would be able to run in April 2020 to serve the remaining one year of Burke’s term.