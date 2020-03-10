Madison School District cancels out-of-state travel due to coronavirus outbreak

All out-of-state events related to the Madison Metropolitan School District are being canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, a district spokesperson confirms.

Canceled events include out-of-state conferences, meetings and field trips.

MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds tells NBC15 that the travel restriction does not affect personal travel at this time.

On Tuesday, Dane County reported its second confirmed case of the coronavirus, becoming Wisconsin's third confirmed case.

Health officials say the individual was exposed to the deadly virus while traveling within the United States. The person is currently isolated at their home.