Madison School District worker catches stranger tossing candy at students

The Madison School District is warning the community after a staff member caught a stranger tossing candy at two students, "enticing them to approach," near Orchard Ridge Elementary School Tuesday.

The stranger quickly fled when the staff member began to approach him, according to a release.

Police have launched an investigation into the matter, and have deployed extra officers to patrol areas near Orchard Ridge and nearby Toki Middle School, on Madison’s southwest side.

According to Orchard Ridge Principal Becky Kundert and Toki Principal Kyle Walsh in a release:

“We also want you to know that our school staff are here to provide any support your child may need. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact me. I hope you have a restful Thanksgiving break.”

The school district recommends several tips to parents and students:

- Never respond to strangers when you are alone.

- Stay with friends whenever possible and walk a consistent route home.

- Report suspicious incidents to a trusting adult right away.

- Never accept gifts/food/candy from someone you don’t know.

- Never accept rides.

- Be alert to similar incidents, especially in the identified area.

- Never go with anyone without parent permission and always tell someone where you are going and when you’ll be back.

- Call 911 if you feel you are in danger.

