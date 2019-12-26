Madison Schools names 3 finalists for Superintendent

The Madison Metropolitan Board of Education released the names of the final three candidates in its search for a new superintendent. The nationwide search comes down to finalists from New York, Texas, and Virginia.

“During this process, the Board was very fortunate to have an incredibly diverse and impressive pool of candidates participate, making this a very difficult decision,” Board of Education President Gloria Reyes said.

In a statement Thursday, the district named the finalists and offered a brief biography of them:



Dr. Matthew Gutierrez

Dr. Gutierrez is the Superintendent of the Seguin Independent School District in Seguin, Texas. Gutierrez also served as interim superintendent and deputy superintendent at Little Elm Independent School District in Little Elm, Texas. Gutierrez earned a Ph.D. in Educational Leadership from Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas.

Dr. Marguerite Vanden Wyngaard

Dr. Vanden Wyngaard is an Assistant Professor of Educational Leadership at the College of St. Rose in Albany, New York. Vanden Wyngaard previously held the role of superintendent for the City School District of Albany and has deep roots in public instruction. Vanden Wyngaard earned a Ph.D. in Curriculum and Instruction from Kent State University in Ohio.

Dr. George Eric Thomas

Dr. Thomas is the Deputy Superintendent and Chief Turnaround Officer for the Georgia State Board of Education in Atlanta, Georgia. Thomas previously worked as an administrator with the University of Virginia and Cincinnati Public Schools. He earned his Ph.D. in Educational Leadership from Concordia University in Chicago, Illinois.

Each candidate will now participate in “Day in the District” events, during which they will meet district staff, take a tour of the city’s schools, and participate in public sessions. The sessions will be held on January 14, 15, and 16.

After six years leading the school district, Jennifer Cheatham resigned as superintendent last May. Jane Belmore is serving as interim superintendent until the district hires a successor.