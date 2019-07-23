Madison Shakespeare Co. presents 'Merry Wives'

Long before there were the "The Real Housewives" there were "The Merry Wives of Windsor!"

They are the focus of the conniving Falstaff's affections. It's a Madison Shakespeare Company production you can catch beginning Friday at the Edgewood College Amphitheater at 1000 Edgewood College Dr.

Producer Emily Morrison Weeks, and Sarah Johnson, who plays "Mistress Ford" sat down with NBC15 to talk about the performance.

Performances: July 26 - August 3, 2019

Performance Times:

July 26, 7 pm..

July 27, 7 p.m.

July 28, 2 p.m.

August 1, 7 p.m.

August 2, 7 p.m.

August 3, 7 p.m.

Ticket Prices: $15 suggested contribution