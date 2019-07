Madison Shakespeare Company is producing William Shakespeare’s ‘The Merry Wives of Windsor’ this July and August.

The show will be performed outdoors in the Edgewood College Ampitheater.

Shows are running most nights through Saturday, Aug. 3.

Performance Times:

July 26, 7:00pm

July 27, 7:00pm

July 28, 2:00pm

August 1, 7:00pm

August 2, 7:00pm

August 3, 7:00pm

There is a $15 suggested donation at the door. For more information, visit the the Madison Shakespeare Co. website.