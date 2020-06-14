Madison State Assembly candidate accuses opponent of harassment

A Madison alder and candidate for the State Assembly is accusing his opponent of harassment after photos were taken outside his home.

Samba Baldeh said around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Walter Stewart, an attorney, drove slowly by his home with two other men taking photos. He says at the time, he did not know or recognize Stewart and asked why he was taking photos of his home.

“As a black man in these times, it is disturbing and unsettling to see three white men slowly drive by one’s home on a Sunday afternoon and take photos,” said Baldeh. “Then when questioned, they had no reason for this strange and potentially threatening behavior. I don’t know Stewart or why he and his “posse” want to photo my home.”

NBC15 reached out to Stewart about the incident. He said he was driving through Assembly District 48 with his photographer taking photos since he is running for that seat.

“We went all over the district, we went to many different neighborhoods taking pictures though out because we have to prepare for a campaign,” said Stewart. “My photographer, without asking, took that picture. When Samba came out and objected, I immediately got out of the car, talked with him, and told him we would delete that picture, and we have.”

Stewart said the photo was taken while on the street, and had pointed out the home belonged to Baldeh and the photographer took the picture. He adds Baldeh took a picture of Stewart and his vehicle’s license plate, which he didn’t object.

Baldeh filed a report with the Madison Police Department after the incident, who are looking into the matter.

Both Baldeh and Stewart facing off in an August 11 primary for Assembly District 48. That seat being vacated by Rep. Melissa Sargent, who is running for State Senate District 16.

Baldeh, Stewart, Lindsay Lemmer, and Jason Vangalis are running as Democrats in the race. Samuel Anderson, a Republican, is also vying for that seat.

Assembly District 48 covers Madison’s East Side, Monona, McFarland, Maple Bluff, and the Town of Dunn.