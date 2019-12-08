Madison Symphony Orchestra: A Madison Symphony Christmas

“A Madison Symphony Christmas” is the beloved annual kickoff to the holiday season in the Madison community and embraces the season with Christmas classics and new music featuring the orchestra, Madison Symphony Chorus, Madison Youth Choirs, Mount Zion Gospel Choir and opera stars Mackenzie Whitney, Tenor, and Michelle Johnson, Soprano, on stage for this annual family-friendly tradition. Principal Harpist Johanna Wienholts is a featured soloist performing a concerto by George Friderick Handel.

“A Madison Symphony Christmas” performances will take place on Friday, December 13th at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, December 14th at 8:00 p.m., and Sunday, December 15th at 2:30 p.m. in Overture Hall, at 201 State Street.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.