Madison Symphony Orchestra: Beyond the Score of Prokofiev's Symphony No. 5

Enjoy a multimedia experience at Overture Hall to learn more about the history and influences on Russian composer, Sergei Prokofiev.

Join the Madison Symphony Orchestra (MSO) and Music Director John DeMain as they present the story behind Prokofiev's Symphony No.5 with "Beyond the Score®: Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No.5: Pure Propaganda?" on January 19, 2020 in Overture Hall.

"Beyond the Score®: Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No.5: Pure Propaganda?" is a multimedia examination of Russian composer's musical celebration to the end of World War II. Starring American Players Theatre actors James Ridge, Colleen Madden, Marcus Truschinski, and Sarah Day, along with MSO pianist Dan Lyons, the concert experience features visual projections, photos, musical excerpts and a full performance in the second half of Symphony No.5 by the orchestra with John DeMain conducting.

Prokofiev's Symphony No. 5, published in 1944, is a musical celebration to the end of World War II. Taking inspiration from his experiences in America and his return to the Soviet homeland after the war, Prokofiev expresses the heroic, beautiful, and strong nature of music. This Beyond the Score production joins Prokofiev at the end of World War II and discovers his inspiration for Symphony No. 5. Incorporating war video footage and propaganda photos, the program presents the historical context behind the classical piece turned masterpiece.

To purchase tickets, click here.

