Kenneth Woods was born in Madison, and is now an internationally renowned guest conductor.

Woods makes his Madison Symphony debut in March, as he leads the orchestra in Hayden’s Symphony no. 96, "The Miracle". He also closes with Ein Heldenleben, a poem by Richard Strauss.

The performances will be on Friday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, March 7 at 8:00 p.m., and Sunday, march 8 at 2:30 p.m. in Overture Hall.

For more information or to buy tickets online, click here.