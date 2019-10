Violinist Rachel Barton Pine will play an all-Russian program as part of her debut with the Madison Symphony Orchestra.

She will play Khachaturian’s Violin Concerto in D minor. The concert will open with Prokofiev’s Suite from Lieutenant Kije and concludes with Shostakovish’s Symphony No. 9.

The weekend performances will be on Saturday, October 19 at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, October 20 at 2:30 p.m.

