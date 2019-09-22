Madison Symphony Orchestra presents: 'Love, Lust, and Redemption'

The Madison Symphony Orchestra will open its 94th season on September 27.

The premiere features principal organist Greg Zelek in the “Love, Lust and Redemption” concerts at Overture Hall.

Zelek (27) is increasingly recognized as one of the most exciting young organists in the American organ scene.

The all-orchestral program also features the Madison Symphony Orchestra exploring the tonal sensuality of Wagner’s Tannhäuser Overture, Debussy’s Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun and Dvořák’s Symphony No. 7.

Performances will be held on Friday, September 27th at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, September 28th at 8:00 p.m., and Sunday, September 29th at 2:30 p.m. in Overture Hall, at 201 State Street.

to purchase tickets for a performance, click here.