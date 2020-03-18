Madison Teachers Inc. donates to people affected by COVID-19

The union Madison Teachers Inc. will be donating $50,000 to help locals affected by COVID-19.

MTI said in a release Wednesday that the money will be going to the "Covid-19 Madison Community Assistance Fund," administered by the United Way of Dane County.

MTI teachers will also be volunteering to deliver food, provide child care for emergency care workers and staff food pantries.

"As educational professionals we know what a huge impact every individual can have when united in a collective effort," according to a release from MTI on Wednesday.

The MTI Solidarity Fund is available to provide no-interest loans of up to

$1,000 for union members who suffer a financial impact due to COVID-19. Find out more on their website.