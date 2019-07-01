Madison Walmart to have charging stations for electric vehicles

A Walmart in Madison will soon be getting a charging station for electric vehicles, the store announced Monday.

The Madison Walmart Supercenter at 4198 Nakoosa Trail will soon have ‘new direct current fast Electrify America chargers,’ which Walmart says can charge electric vehicles in about 30 minutes.

In a press release Monday, Walmart said that “Electrify America chargers at Walmart stores are available to the public for use 24 hours a day and feature 150 kilowatt (kW) and 350kW DC fast chargers – currently among the most powerful EV chargers available on the market.”

Walmart added that “chargers at this power can charge capable vehicles at speeds of up to 20 miles of range per minute. The Electrify America charging stations at Walmart stores offer CCS connectors and CHAdeMO chargers, meaning almost every EV model on the road today can charge there.”

The upgrade is part of Walmart’s plan to build over 120 charging stations at its stores across the U.S., called “Electrify America.”