Madison Water Utility files for rate increase

Water bills could be going up, after the Madison Water Utility filed to increase its rates.

According to a release, the Madison Water Utility filed an application with the Public Service Commission to increase the rates. The Madison Water Utility is forecasting an eight percent overall increase, but the Public Service Commission has the ultimate authority to determine the amount.

If approved an eight percent increase on an average monthly water bill of $27.73 would go up an extra $2.20 a month.

The extra money would go toward city operations like infrastructure investment, labor, money to Madison's general fund, and energy costs for water pumping.

Any approved change is estimated to go into effect sometime next year.