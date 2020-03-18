Madison Water Utility not charging late fees during health emergency

Madison Water Utility will not be charging for late payments as residents deal with the affects of coronavirus.

The utility asked in a release Wednesday that customers who can afford the late charges to still pay them.

"We recognize that for many of our customers, this is a time of enormous personal and financial stress, so we are working to do what we can to minimize that stress in the days and weeks ahead," according to the release.

Questions and concerns can be emailed to Madison Water Utility here: water@madisonwater.org

