Madison West High School student arrested after loaded gun found in backpack, police say

A Madison West High School student was arrested after a loaded gun was found in his backpack, says Madison Police.

Police department spokesman Joel DeSpain said a school resource officer was notified Tuesday morning that a student may have a gun in the building.

DeSpain said the gun was found in Tyrese T. Williams' backpack. The 18-year-old was arrested for possessing a firearm in a school zone.

A letter was sent to parents by Madison West High School principal Karen Boran.



"Dear West families,

"At West, we are committed to ensuring that our school is a safe and positive learning environment for all. When an issue does occur, I want to communicate openly with you and as quickly as possible.

"This morning, we received information that a student may have a firearm in school. Response protocols were immediately put into place by West administration. In conjunction with my team, our School Resource Officer was able to make contact with the student and upon searching the student’s bag, a firearm was discovered. The weapon was confiscated, and the student was arrested and escorted from the building without disruption. MPD is handling the investigation and West administration will follow up with school consequences.

"I know an incident like this brings up legitimate concerns about school safety - concerns that I share. We regularly prepare, train, and educate students and staff on how to respond to incidents like this, and I want to commend those who helped ensure that this serious situation was quickly and safely addressed.

"We know the most effective support is to build positive relationships with kids and encourage them to share information with us. Young people often know when friends and classmates have guns. What they tell adults about what they know makes a huge difference in how we all keep each other safe. We need to come together as a community to take care of all of our kids and help them to take care of each other. If you haven’t yet had this conversation with your child, I encourage you to do so.

"The safety of our students is our top priority, and we recognize that an incident like this can cause anxiety. In this case, it was the collaboration between West staff, Madison Police Department, and our School Resource Officer that caused this situation to conclude smoothly and safely.

"Thank you for your partnership. I am here for any questions or discussions you would like to have. Please do not hesitate to reach out."