Madison West students walk out of school Friday protesting decision to fire security guard

Madison West High School students walked from the school to school district offices Friday morning in support of a black security guard at the school who was recently fired.

Marlon Anderson said he was fired after a student used a racial slur against him and he repeated the word when he told the teen not to use it.

The students walked from the high school on Regent Street to the Madison Metropolitan School District's Doyle Adminstration Building on Dayton Street near the Kohl Center.

Madison Metropolitan School District officials said they have zero tolerance for employees saying racial slurs. But, Marlon Anderson says he was just trying to defend himself after a disruptive student unleashed a number of obscenities.

Madison Teachers Inc., a union representing teachers and staff, is filing a grievance on behalf of Anderson.

There will be an hearing date set within a few weeks as the grievance process moves forward, according to MTI executive director Doug Keillor.

MMSD Board of Education president Gloria Reyes released a statement Thurday, saying that the school board will "review our approach, the underlying policies, and examine them with a racial equity lens understanding that universal policies can often deepen inequities."