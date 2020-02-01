Madison Winter Festival makes for a fun, snow-filled weekend

Families with children filled Elver Park for a busy first day to the weekend-long Madison Winter Festival.

The Madison Winter Festival hosted a variety of kid-friendly activities.

In its 15th year, the festival hosts a variety of winter activities, for free. Kid-friendly events included cross-country skiing, ice skating and s’mores by the bonfire.

Event founder Yuriy Gusev said ice carving events were new this year. He said the festival has grown, especially after moving out of its original venue on the Capitol Square.

“To see so many people and smiles… feels, definitely, really good,” Gusev said.

Barry Rogers came with his 5-year-old granddaughter Eleanor, who lives in Iowa.

“This is fantastic,” Rogers said. “We were thinking of staying inside because the weather was nasty, but this is really nice.”

Saturday night’s events wrapped up with a candlelight ski tour. The festival is set to continue Sunday.

