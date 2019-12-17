Madison, Wis. is the 2nd most caring city in the U.S., according to study

A new study found that Madison, Wis. is the second most caring city in the U.S.

According to the WalletHub study, Wisconsin’s capitol city placed second in being most concerned for your neighbor and their well-being.

WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities in the nation, looking at numbers of homeless shelters, average hours spent volunteering, to amount of dollars donated to charities.

Virginia Beach, Virginia was the only city to beat Madison, according to the study.

The following cities ranked in being the most caring in the U.S.:

1. Virginia Beach, VA

2. Madison

3. Pittsburgh

4. Lincoln, NE

5. Minneapolis

6. St. Paul, MN

7. Fremont, CA

8. Chesapeake, VA

9. Boston

10. Scottsdale, AZ