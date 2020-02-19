Madison and Montgomery selected as preferred locations for F-35s

The United States Air Force identified the 115th Fighter Wing in Madison and the 187th Fighter Wing in Montgomery, Alabama as the preferred sites for F-35s.

The final Environmental impact statement was released on Wednesday. The more than 900-page document outlines the scoping process and analysis in several areas including: noise, air space, air quality, safety, land use, socioeconomics, environmental justice, the protection of children and infrastructure. It also looked at the impacts of potential hazardous materials and waste in the area.

Read the full EIS here

Alder Syed Abbas was disappointed with the Air Force’s decision to name Madison as the preferred location for the Fifth Operational Beddown.

He posted in his blog that he has not had a chance to read the lengthy report, but he still opposes the Air Force’s decision.

“As your alder, I have strongly opposed and stood against F-35s coming to Madison on the public forum as well as at the Common Council,” wrote Abbas. “I have been advocating for your voices in opposition and I will stand with you to fight against the environmental and racial injustices. I will continue to strongly oppose the F-35s.”

In August, the Wisconsin Air National Guard addressed the concerns people may have with the F-35’s coming to Dane County. They said their current F-16’s are pushing 30 years old and the new jets will allow them to complete operations efficiently.

Lawmakers and people who live in the area were concerned about noise from the jets and displacement of low income communities. A public hearing was held in September at the Alliant Energy Center for people to hear about the beddown and to speak about their concerns.

The Secretary of the Air Force will announce their final decision in the next 30 days.

Officials have said previously the jets won’t be coming to Madison until 2023.