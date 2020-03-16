Madison announces changes to City services, paid leave policy

The City of Madison is making more changes to protect the health of city employees while they are at work and if they get sick.

“In these extraordinary times, our City employees are working incredibly hard to maintain essential City services,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said. “We are taking these measures to protect our employees and the public while delivering as many services as possible.

According to the Mayor’s Office, people will still be able to access City services online or by phone, however, most walk-up counters and community centers will close to the public at midnight. Visitors will still be allowed at police stations, the City Treasurer’s Office, and the City Clerk’s Office, which is an early voting location.

City officials plan to cut operating and service levels for the Metro bus service, but did not release details of the forthcoming changes at this time.

“I want to thank our employees for everything they are doing and I ask the public to remain patient while we all work through this,” Rhodes-Conway continued.

The Mayor’s Office said City employees will still be working and that many will be given the option to work from home.

All City employees will be allotted two weeks of Emergency Leave in case of COVID-related absences. In addition, they can borrow against sick-leave they have yet to earn to make up for any additional COVID-related absences.

