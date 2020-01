Dozens of people are displaced after an apartment in Madison lost power on Dec. 31. The Ovation 309 apartment located on 309 Johnson St in Madison had a fire in the parking garage, according to a Madison Fire Department Public Information Officer.

Ovation employees confirmed they do not have power for the apartment units and might not for another 2 - 6 days. No heat or power has displaced residents.

This is a developing story that NBC15 is following.