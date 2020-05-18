Madison-area Domino's stores looking to hire dozens of workers

In this May 6, 2020 photo, a sign that reads "Hiring Today!" is posted in the window of a Domino's Pizza store open for delivery or pick-up only in downtown Seattle. Nearly all retail stores and restaurants in the area are currently closed or operating under reduced levels of service due to the outbreak of the coronavirus and state-wide stay-at-home orders, which has led to thousands of workers losing their jobs or being furloughed. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- Domino’s franchises in the Greater Madison area are looking to hire dozens of workers.

The company says, in all, the stores are looking to add around 50 workers, in positions ranging from delivery drivers and customer service representatives to managers and assistant managers.

“Stores across Greater Madison are continuing to provide pizza to those who are looking for a delicious, hot meal, and at times like this, staffing is critical,” franchise owner Doug Baretz said.

While dine-in eating is shutdown during the pandemic, the stores continue to offer contactless carry-out and deliver options.

Anyone looking to apply is asked to do so online at jobs.dominos.com

 