Madison-area Domino's stores looking to hire dozens of workers

Domino’s franchises in the Greater Madison area are looking to hire dozens of workers.

The company says, in all, the stores are looking to add around 50 workers, in positions ranging from delivery drivers and customer service representatives to managers and assistant managers.

“Stores across Greater Madison are continuing to provide pizza to those who are looking for a delicious, hot meal, and at times like this, staffing is critical,” franchise owner Doug Baretz said.

While dine-in eating is shutdown during the pandemic, the stores continue to offer contactless carry-out and deliver options.

Anyone looking to apply is asked to do so online at jobs.dominos.com