Madison area engineers make intubation boxes for hospitals

It all started with an idea from a nurse at SSM Health St. Mary Hospital.

What if we got aerosol intubation boxes?

Her idea was then floated around to local engineers at Trident Engineered Solutions, Palmer Johnson Power Systems, and Northern Laser Systems. They went to work, and after a few different experiments, they made the box. Now, 6 boxes have been donated to SSM Health.

"We don't make healthcare equipment," Trident Engineered Solutions General Manager Brad Borchers. "But we felt we had to do something to try and help."

SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital's Jamie Ferguson says the healthcare workers are doing everything they can to prepare for a surge in patients.

"It's a big thing to see the community together to support us healthcare workers," Ferguson said.