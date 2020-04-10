Madison asks residents, businesses to volunteer making masks

The City of Madison is asking its residents and businesses to donate cloth face coverings for its employees who work in public facing departments and cannot work from home.

The City says it wants to provide workers in Streets, Parks, Water, and other departments, with the face coverings, but are finding them in short supply and often back-ordered because of the coronavirus pandemic. Its supply of surgical masks and N95 respirators are reserved the health care workers.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway urged the business community who can make cloth face coverings and other personal protective equipment to switch over to making those instead. She said information on how they can help is available on the Wisconsin Manufacturing Extension Partnership website or by reaching out to the Office of Business Resource by email or at 608-267-8737.

“First responders, healthcare professionals, and the general public is in great need of this equipment, and anything we can do locally to help manufacture these materials will benefit all of us,” she said.

Rhodes-Conway also asked Madison resident who sew to considering grabbing some needle and thread to make masks they can donate to city workers. Even though fabric stores are closed, she noted that volunteers can order online and points out patterns are available from the CDC and Unity Point Health.

“We know Madisonians are looking for ways to help, and this is one,” she said.

Hand-sewn masks can be donated at Fire Station #2, 421 Grand Canyon Drive, and Fire Station #8, 3945 Lien Road, where they will be cleaned and distributed to city workers.