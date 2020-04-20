Madison auto shop owner accused of not reporting $360k in sales tax

The owner of Dave’s Auto Service is accused of failing to report millions of dollars in sales over a 14 year period and collecting approximately $360,000 more in sales tax than he handed over to the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Revenue announced the charges against David W. Henry on Monday, saying he faces over 22 years in prison for the crimes.

According to the agency, his company racked up more than $7.8 million in sales that are subject to sales tax between January 1, 2004, and February 28, 2018, yet only reported approximately $2.6 million during that time. Additionally, he is accused of collecting $424,020 in sales tax, while paying $63,270.

The Revenue Dept. pointed out he lost his seller’s permit in 2016 after pay sales and income takes as well as failing to file returns. It did note that upon learning of the revocation – his second – he said he would fight it tooth-and-nail.

After that time, he allegedly used out-of-state shell companies to keep his business going. Over those three years, the agency accuses him of operating a business without a permit and not filing a corporate return for any of those companies.

During his arrest, agents reportedly found a handgun, which he is barred from possessing because of his prior convictions for forgery and theft by a contractor.

In all Henry faces a single charge of theft of sales tax in excess of $100,000, three counts of failing to file and income tax return, and a single count each of operating as a seller without a permit or after seller permit revoked and possession of a firearm by a felon.

